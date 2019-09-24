Greta Thunberg Claps Back At Donald Trump’s Trolling Tweet, Making A Change To Her Own Twitter Bio

After her impassioned speech to the U.N. climate summit, Trump responded by ridiculing 16-year-old Great Thunberg.

Late on Monday night, just hours before he was set to deliver an address to the United Nations General Assembly, Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to post a sarcastic tweet aimed at 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Earlier on Monday, the teen — who on August 28 arrived in the United States after a 15-day transatlantic crossing aboard a solar-powered yacht — delivered a fiery speech at the 2019 U.N. climate summit. But Trump saw fit to ridicule her on Twitter nonetheless, as The Inquisitr reported.

In his tweet, Trump posted a video clip from Thunberg’s speech that afternoon, in which she lashed out at world leaders, saying, “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.”

Trump’s response was to sarcastically call Thunberg, “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Though Trump had been expected to skip the day-long climate summit completely, he turned up at the event and sat in the audience for 14 minutes, according to a Politico report. But during his brief attendance at the summit, he listened to parts of an address by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was not present for Thunberg’s speech.

News: @GretaThunberg has slapped Trump with an epic bio update. pic.twitter.com/Qq0PwKV8ZD — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 24, 2019

While Twitter users erupted in anger over what many called Trump’s bullying of Thunberg, the teen activist herself responded in more subtle, but equally pointed fashion. As seen in the tweet above, she altered her own Twitter biography line to read, “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

“16 yo Greta Thunberg trolling ‘The Leader of The Free World’ like he’s a puny playground bully and I’m here for every glorious delicious moment of it,” wrote one delighted Twitter user, Kathleen Smith.

In her speech at the U.N. on Monday, Thunberg excoriated world leaders over their lack of action to address the issue of climate change, according to an NBC News account.

“You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!” Thunberg said in the speech. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Thunberg went on to accuse the U.N. member nations of ignoring the “mass extinctions” and other suffering caused by climate change by remaining focused instead solely on money, as quoted by NBC News.

Earlier in the day, Thunberg was present as Trump entered the auditorium where the climate summit was held, and a video that quickly went viral captured her glaring at Trump with seeming disdain as he walked past her, as The Inquisitr reported.