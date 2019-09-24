Sarah Palin Responds To Todd Palin’s Divorce Petition With Counterclaim

The court filing seems to indicate that there's little to no hope of reconciliation.

Sarah Palin has filed a counterclaim against estranged husband Todd Palin, who filed for divorce from her on August 29.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Sarah filed her response to Todd’s divorce petition on September 20, but the contents of her filing are only now being made public. Even so, both Sarah and Todd have agreed to have their court records sealed, so many of the specifics will remain between the two of them, their attorneys, and the courts.

What is known is that Sarah filed a counterclaim; what that means is that Sarah is claiming that not all of Todd’s allegations in his divorce petition are true. What those claims are, beyond Todd’s broad allegation of “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife,” remains unclear. Also unclear are the specifics of how and why she disagrees with Todd’s claims.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in his divorce filing, Todd seeks custody of the couple’s 11-year-old son, Trig, who has Down Syndrome. The couple also have four other children — Bristol, Willow, Piper and Track — who are all adults.

Todd hired attorney Kimberlee Colbo, the same attorney who represented his former son-in-law, Dakota Meyer, in her divorce from Bristol Palin, to represent him. Sarah, for her part, has hired family law attorney Lori Colbert, described by The Blast as a “high-powered Alaska attorney,” to represent her.

Marc Piscotty / Getty Images

Sarah Heath and Todd Palin married on on August 29, 1988. Todd was, like many Alaska men, a fisherman. He eventually got into oil while still maintaining his fishing business.

The family became household names after Arizona Senator John McCain tapped Sarah to be his running mate for the 2008 election. Following the McCain-Palin ticket’s loss to Barack Obama, Palin continued to be an outspoken advocate for conservative causes, while the family also became reality-TV stars.

Like all families, the Palin family was not perfect. In 2018, for example, People reported the couple’s son, Track, attacked Todd and left him with bruises and a gash on his face.

In 2016 Todd, at the time a champion snowmobile racer, was involved in a snowmobile crash that left him with collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a broken clavicle and shoulder blade.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sarah Palin has an estimated net worth of $12 million, much of that money having come from the sales of her bestselling autobiography, Going Rogue: An American Life. Further, the website reports that Todd is seeking a 50/50 split of the couple’s assets.