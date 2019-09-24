‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts

The personal trainer looked stunning on her recent trip to Bali

Pregnancy isn’t getting in the way of Lauren Drain’s work out. The fitness model, who has been deemed as the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” shared her intense exercise routine on IGTV. The video consisted of clips from Lauren’s recent trip to Bali. It first showed the registered nurse enjoying herself on a rope swing set over scenic rice patties. She wore wearing a white flowing top and bikini bottoms, that showed off her long, lean legs. Lauren was later seen doing squats, bicep curls, lunges, and overhead presses in a PrettyLittleThing green sports bra and tiny black bike shorts. The revealing outfit allowed the soon-to-be mother to display her growing baby bump. Lauren styled her long blonde hair in a side braid and opted to wear minimal makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

The video was paired with the song “All Day and Night” by Jax Jones and Madison Beer.

In the caption, the personal trainer gave her dedicated followers instructions for a full body circuit workout.

Fans seemed to be impressed by the fact that Lauren is still giving it her all at six months pregnant.

“Preggo and working out on vacay?! You are goals!” wrote a fan.

“You still beastin’ it up over there? Look at you go ma!” added one commenter.

“Preggers get it gurlll,” added a different person.

“Looking good for 24 weeks prego, fit mama!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Others were quick to compliment her beauty.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING” praised a passionate fan.

“Sooooo gorgeous,” agreed another.

The video has already been viewed over 100,000 times.

Lauren certainly isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her fabulous figure. On Friday, the stunner posted a sexy snap on Instagram. The beautiful blonde flaunted her perky derriere in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The 33-year-old paired the look with a sheer tank top, that left little to the imagination. The photo, however, appeared to have been taken prior to Lauren’s pregnancy, as her stomach was completely flat.

The blonde beauty announced her pregnancy in July, reported Yahoo News. The New York Times best selling author, uploaded a photo of herself and her husband, David Kagan, on Instagram. The couple posed on the beach with their hand on Lauren’s slightly rounded stomach.

“We’re extremely excited & I’m definitely a little nervous to announce that a little Kagan Piggy/Gummy Bear is on its way come early 2020!” read the caption.

