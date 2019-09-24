Taylor Hill Sizzles In A Revealing Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Unlike many other models on Instagram, Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill doesn’t solely rely on skin-baring outfits or bikini and lingerie pictures to attract the attention of her 13 million fans on Instagram.

In fact, a look at her timeline shows several pictures where she is casually dressed up. On Tuesday, September 24, however, the 23-year-old model took to her page and posted a new, hot picture where she could be seen rocking a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline — one which allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts and sideboob.

The stunning model opted for minimal makeup and wore her brunette tresses down, while she slightly puckered her lips and seductively looked at the camera to strike a pose.

Since fans love to see Taylor’s new pictures all the time, it wasn’t surprising when the share garnered more than 70,000 likes and over 300 comments within just 15 minutes of going live, proving that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to the caption, the picture was taken by fashion photographer Adam Franzino, while the sexy outfit was from Victoria’s Secret.

Apart from Taylor’s fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of her fellow models. These included Romee Strijd and Laos Ribeiro, among others.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans wrote that Taylor is absolutely stunning, while another one commented that he loves the model more than anything in the world.

Other fans, per usual, wrote words and phrases like “stunning,” “the hottest ever,” “omg, you’re on fire,” and “the prettiest of all.”

Other fans opted for a more millennial way and used countless heart, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Photographer Adam Franzino also posted a hot picture of the model on his official Instagram page, where she could be seen wearing a black lingerie set while striking a side pose.

Staying true to her signature style, Taylor didn’t wear a lot of makeup and looked toward the floor to pose for the picture.

Although Taylor doesn’t seem to be a big fan of makeup despite being a glamour model, she does have some makeup preferences.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia that she likes to use the grandiose mascara and Energie de Vie cream from Lancôme.

According to the caption, the picture was captured for Victoria’s Secret’s new campaign.

Even though the photograph was nothing short of stunning, it couldn’t gain a lot of traction because it wasn’t posted on the model’s own page and a lot of her fans couldn’t see it.

Apart from the sexy photos, Taylor shared another picture where she could be seen enjoying a hiking trip along with her friend and a dog.

Taylor opted for a sporty black ensemble, accessorized with a pair of black shades and tied her hair into a ponytail to pose for the picture. She, however, did not specify the location of the hiking spot.

As of this writing, the picture has racked up almost 200,000 likes and about 500 comments where fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments and asked her to share glimpses of her day-to-day activities more often.