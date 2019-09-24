Bosnian Swimsuit Model Dajana Gudic Sizzles In Feathery Bikini For Wild-Themed Photo

Dajana Gudić is a wild creature at heart, and she made that very clear with her most recent Instagram update. Earlier this week, the Bosnian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning snapshot from a photo shoot in which she rocked a bikini that transformed her into a real life eagle.

The shot shows Dajana — who is of Croatian and Serbian descent, as noted by the website Famous Birthdays— posing in a desert location as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that consists of a triangle top adorned with a series of dark feathers that shoot out to the sides, mimicking the wings of a large bird. Suggested by the emoji Dajana included with her caption, the image that comes to her mind when in this bikini is that of an eagle.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching black bikini bottoms whose straps sit high on her sides, while the front is low on her frame. This style of swimsuit helps accentuate the model’s full, wide hips while contrasting them with her toned, slender midsection.

Dajana is posing with one leg in front of the other and her hips to one side, in a way that further accentuates the natural curves of her body, proving that the model is very comfortable in front of a camera.

Dajana is shooting a fierce gaze at the viewer with her lips pursed in an intense and seductive way. Her golden hair is swept to one side in a purposely disheveled manner that intensifies the photo’s wild vibe. In addition, the snapshot appears to have been captured at the golden hour, judging by how the natural light is hitting Dajana’s sun-kissed complexion, making her glow even more.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Dajana shared with her 720,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 7,200 likes within a little over a day of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 230 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Balkan bombshell took to the comments section to praise the gorgeous photo shoot and to compliment its wildness.

“Wow what a wild creature,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“This babe!” another one chimed in, also adding a heart eyes emoji after the words.

“Mermaid,” a third fan added, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.