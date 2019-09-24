Jeffrey Epstein And Jean-Luc Brunel’s Paris Apartments Searched By French Investigators

Although convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died from an alleged suicide back in August, the mystery surrounding how he obtained his money and the expansive nature of his alleged sex trafficking ring means the story is far from over. Law & Crime reports that French investigators searched Epstein’s Paris apartment Monday following news last month that French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into Epstein’s alleged rape of underage girls.

Epstein’s France home is a massive luxury apartment located on Avenue Foch. In addition to searching Epstein’s property, the investigators searched the home of Epstein’s associate and French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who has reportedly disappeared without a trace as of August. Brunel allegedly visited Epstein during his jail stint in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the disgraced financier served a lenient 13-month sentence for soliciting and procuring an underage prostitute.

According to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, Brunel was one of the men that Epstein forced her to have sex with. She also claims that Epstein’s former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, told her to recruit the “youngest looking” girls she could find.

“Jeffrey was very particular in the kind of girls he wanted. First off, the younger the better. Maxwell said that too. During the training and telling me how to do it, she said ‘You always have to go for the youngest-looking ones.'”

We are renewing our appeal for any possible victims of Jeffrey Epstein to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. If you have been victimized by Epstein, we would really like to hear from you. pic.twitter.com/SiNPeh2TWS — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) August 28, 2019

The Guardian reports that Brunel, who mainly resides in the United States, has denied the allegations against him. But three women have already provided evidence to France investigators, including former Dutch model Thysia Huisman, who claims that she was drugged and raped in Brunel’s flat. He has been accused of rape as early as 1988 in a CBS documentary.

As for Epstein, more information continues to reveal the extent of his alleged sex trafficking ring. A recent report suggests that he arranged to pay two women $10,000 in cash while he was in jail to purchase their silence. He reportedly paid $250,000 and $100,000 to two other potential witnesses before he served his Palm Beach Jail sentence.

Per CNN, Epstein used a wide variety of intimidation tactics against his victims. He reportedly hired private investigators to intimidate accusers by parking in black SUVs outside their home, questioning their boyfriends, and in one case, driving a parent’s car off the road.

“It was incredibly intimidating,” Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for three accusers, told CNN. “You have to remember these girls were 14 and 15 (years old) when this was happening.”