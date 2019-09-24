Karlie Redd Sizzles In Red Hot Teddy

Karlie Redd from Love & Hip Hop has been keeping her two million Instagram followers on their toes with a series of striking photos. She’s also been promoting a variety of intimacy-related events.

This included a sizzling update from three days ago, which showed Karlie rocking a lacy teddy. The lingerie had an “x” design on her midriff, and featured a shimmery strap that cinched her waist. The revealing cut of the teddy meant that Redd flaunted her cleavage, while she posed standing up and facing the camera straight-on.

The rapper gave a coy look as she parted her lips slightly, and struck a flirtatious pose. She placed her right hand on her cheek, and her left hand in between her upper thighs.

Meanwhile, her hair was worn down and appeared to be blowing in the wind.

Karlie’s makeup was also noticeable, as she rocked light, glossy lipstick and gold eyeshadow with a pop of silver on her lids.

Redd kept things simple with no accessories, save for a pair of earrings.

The update was liked over 48,000 times, and fans had plenty to say about the red hot look in the comment section.

“Karlie lookin spicyy d*mn karlie lets switch bodies,” joked a fan.

“Giiiiirrrrrllll… 1st of all, you are rockin that piece. I like the color. It would go with any skin tone. You did that….,” said another fan.

“I don’t have a guilty pleasure but The Good Pleasure is Definitely U-,” said a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as fans continued to pile on the compliments.

“D*rmmmmmm girl how I manage that shape and size…..u are so hot…*crush*,” gushed a fan.

“You are one of my favorites Can I have your songs download from iTunes too,” said another fan.

And that’s not to mention another post from six days ago, where Karlie rocked an entirely different type of ensemble. She was spotted in a bright blue bodysuit, which had a baggy fit.

She accessorized with an eye-catching Fendi belt, which was brown with a gold buckle. The buckle featured the iconic brand logo. Redd also wore a matching, Fendi headband.

The bodysuit also had long sleeves and collars, the latter which she grabbed with her hands.

Redd also wore a glittering, jewel-encrusted necklace with a pendant.

She kept the glam rolling with her makeup, which consisted of pink and orange eyeshadow, along with glossy lipstick with dark liner.

This photo was liked over 18,000 times.