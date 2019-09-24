Hilary Duff Is The Definition Of A Hot Mom In Tiny Daisy Dukes During Family Outing

Hilary Duff has been flaunting her post-baby body, and she look amazing just months after giving birth to her daughter, Banks, with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

The Daily Mail reports that Hilary was spotted out on a family outing with her baby girl and her beau on Monday. The Lizzie McGuire star donned a pair of tiny little Daisy Dukes in a causal ensemble as she enjoyed some quality time with her loved ones.

Duff’s denim cut-offs flaunted the actress’ lean legs and tiny waist, as she paired the shorts with a navy blue t-shirt and some white and yellow sneakers. Hilary had her long, blonde hair thrown up into a messy bun on top of her head and she accessorized the look with some gold bracelets on her wrist and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Duff wore her baby girl in a carrier on her chest and sported a full face of makeup for the fun day out. Hilary’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips.

Meanwhile, Matthew wore a blue t-shirt, gray denim jeans, and some sneakers during the family bonding session, which Hilary’s oldest child — son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie — was absent from.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Duff recently shared a heartwarming photo of herself in the shower with her baby girl. Hilary donned a bikini in the post, and revealed that it made her feel awesome, gushing over how amazing it is to be the little girl’s mother and watch her grow up every day.

“Today is #TheAwesomeChallenge and this photo makes me feel overwhelmed with awesomeness…the sweet memory of Banksy in the shower for the first time (Hawaii I miss you)! It’s awesome knowing that my body gave me this amazing child and even more awesome to know she will grow up to be fierce, loving and kind,” Duff captioned the bikini shot.

Meanwhile, Hilary seems to be slaying the working mom lifestyle. In addition to looking great and gushing over all the moments spent with her kiddos, she is also set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire for a brand new reboot of the series.

Of course, this time around Hilary Duff will be playing Lizzie as an adult woman who is also a mother, which should be fun for the whole family to watch.