Miley Cyrus Fan David Rumsey, Who Says It’s His ‘Life’s Mission To Impregnate’ The Star, Arrested At Concert

Fox 4 Now reports that Miley Cyrus superfan David Rumsey, who is reportedly obsessed with Miley Cyrus, was arrested at one of the singer’s concerts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the iHeartRadio festival this weekend. Rumsey allegedly made a series of unsettling tweets about the singer before Cyrus hit the stage. In one tweet, he said he wanted to meet with Cyrus somewhere outside his “motel 6” room. In another, he referenced partying with “2pac, biggie, Prince, Michael Jackson and all those we lost.”

Rumsey was spotted at the concert by Cyrus’ bodyguards, who claim that he has made threats against the 26-year-old in the past. After being spotted, Page Six reports that Rumsey allegedly said that it’s his “life’s mission to impregnate Miley.” He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a felony charge of making threats and has his first court appearance this morning.

Cyrus has made headlines for overenthusiastic fans before. Back in June, she was groped by a fan as she was leaving her Barcelona, Spain hotel with her husband Liam Hemsworth. Video footage of the incident reveals that the pair were attempting to make their way through a crowd of fans when one touched her hair and reached around her neck to kiss her.

Per The Guardian, Cyrus responded to the fan by posting video of the footage to her Instagram and Twitter feeds with a caption that addressed the situation.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF*ckWithMyFreedom.”

Loading...

Cyrus has also openly supported abortion rights. Back in June, she posted a picture of herself eating a cake with the words “Abortion is healthcare.” The image was controversial as it was met with accusations of plagiarism by Becca Rea-Holloway, also known as The Sweet Feminist, who claims that she made an identical cake back in May 2018. Following the accusation of theft, Cyrus apologized.

“We saw the image online and didn’t realize it was yours. We will absolutely tag you for your work.”

Despite the apology, Rea-Holloway was not satisfied. She called the move “blatantly and willfully neglectful and deceitful” and said that she would have been “more than happy” to work with Cyrus via a collaboration.