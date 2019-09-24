Blonde Bombshell Hailey Clauson Wows On The Beach In Dangerously High-Cut, Red One-Piece

Hailey Clauson is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, and her fans absolutely love it.

On Tuesday, September 24, the blonde bombshell shared a celebratory snap to her Instagram feed in honor of her return home to California that brought some serious heat to her page. In the photo, the 24-year-old was captured staring down the camera with a sultry stare as she walked along the beach. She left a trail of footprints in the damp sand behind her as she put on an eye-catching display in a sexy swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Hailey sent pulses racing in a tight, red one-piece that exuded some serious Baywatch vibes and left plenty of her bronzed skin and famous curves well on display. The number clung to the stunner’s incredible body in all the right ways, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection. Its dangerously high-cut design provided an edgy, NSFW element that her 542,000 followers couldn’t help but notice. The daring style covered only what was necessary, offering a teasing glance at the model’s peachy derriere and exposing her endless long, lean legs in their entirety as she walked by the seashore.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model also showcased her toned arms in the sizzling photo, raising them high above her head to run her hands through her short hair. She gathered some of her blond tresses in her fingers, while the rest of it fell messily down the nape of her neck. Hailey’s beach day look was completed with simple, minimal makeup that included a nude lip and thick coat of mascara to highlight her piercing blue eyes and striking natural beauty.

It didn’t take long for the bikini model’s fans to take note of the risque new addition to her Instagram feed. The skin-baring shot racked up more than 4,000 likes and dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display after just two hours of going live to the social media platform.

“So breathtakingly beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Hailey was a “total babe.”

“You are a dream,” commented a third.

The former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover girl often takes to her Instagram account to show off her famous figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently sent temperatures soaring again on her page when she shared a steamy topless snap from her feature in this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition that drove her fans absolutely wild.