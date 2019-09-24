Argentinian Fitness Model Issa Vegas Flaunts Famous Curves In Pleather Pants & Crop Top

Issa Vegas was recently invited to participate in Programa Hoy, a Mexican television daily morning show, and she had a ton of fun, if her Instagram feed is to be believed. On Monday, the Argentinian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a slideshow summarizing her TV appearance, which also highlights the ensemble she wore to the special occasion.

In the first photo of the post, Vegas is seen posing on the stage in front of the program’s logo. She is rocking a white crop top with short sleeves and buttons at the front and a word written in dark gray across. The top reaches down just below her chest, leaving her upper abs fully on display.

Vegas teamed her crop top with a pair of shiny black pants that appears to be made of fake leather. The pants sit just below her bellybutton, exposing her stomach, while its uber tight fit hugs her lower body tightly, showcasing her toned and pert derriere. The fitness model completes her look with a pair of fuzzy leg warmers, which she wore over black high heeled stiletto shoes that give her outfit a fun 1990s vibe.

The model wore her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down as its straightened tresses cascade over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

In addition to this first photo, the slideshow also includes a video of Vegas fixing her hair before the cameras start rolling. Other photos show Vegas posing alongside other participants and crew members of the show. One of Programa Hoy’s most famous presenters in Yanet Garcia, who is popularly known as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

Since going live, the post — which Vegas shared with her 4.4 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 126,000 likes in under a day since being posted. The same time frame also brought in over 1,000 comments to the photos, proving to be quite a popular post.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her good looks in a host of languages, particularly her native Spanish but also Arabic, English and Portuguese. Some of the commenters used the space to speculate about whether Vegas could replace Garcia anytime soon. However, as some of the commenters themselves pointed out, if Garcia leaves the show, it will probably be of her own accord as the model and presenter has been taking on larger projects as of late.