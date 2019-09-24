‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Spills Out Of Barely-There Bikini In Latest Update

Kindly Myers knows how to rock a bikini. It seems the blond bombshell has spent the better part of the summer wearing two piece swimsuits, and she has been gracious enough to share some of those moments with her 1.7 million followers on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared another such photo in which she wore a revealing bikini while enjoying a sunset.

In the post, Kindly was standing on a beach with the sun setting behind her. The photo captured her entire body as she stood barefoot on a rocky beach. Golden hues filled the sky, creating an amazing background for her snap. The beauty stood with her backside facing the camera.

She wore a tiny bikini that could hardly contain her curves. The top barely covered her breasts, revealing petty of side boob spilling out from behind the fabric. The bottoms were just as revealing, showing more of Kindly’s perky derrière than they covered up. The silhouette showed off the model’s incredible curves as light streamed from behind her. Kindly wore her long hair down in loose waves as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the post’s caption, Kindly said it was “golden hour.” Kindly’s fans gushed over how sexy the model looked, and some came up with their own interpretation of of the snap.

“Sexy hour,” one fan quipped.

One admirer told Kindly that the photo was worthy of being on a magazine cover while another told her it looked like a scene from the television series Baywatch.

“The most beautiful woman,” one fan wrote.

“Might just be the most stunning picture of you yet,” said one follower.

“Golden alright,” one fan joked.

Another fan told Kindly that she was drop-dead gorgeous.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the beauty recently celebrated a birthday and decided to share snaps of her birthday suit with her followers.

Kindly is no stranger to provocative posts. She routinely updates her Instagram account with snaps that show some serious skin. The stunner has also appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine more than once, and she is proud of her achievements.

Loading...

But even when Kindy decides to cover up her body with a little bit of clothing, she still looks amazing. She recently shared a photo in which she attended a Babes in Toyland charity event wearing a glamorous evening gown looking elegant.

Fans wanting to see more of Kindly can follow Her Instagram account.