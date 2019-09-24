Pamela Anderson, 52, Drives Fans Wild In Sheer Lingerie, Garters & High Heels

Once a bombshell, always a bombshell. Pamela Anderson may be 52-years-old, but this legend will never lose her appeal. The Baywatch actress and model is arguably one of the most iconic bombshells of all time, with a new social media image reminding fans that the killer look hasn’t gone anywhere.

Pamela’s photo showed her in the manner that is now commonplace on the star’s Instagram. Pamela’s feed is a black-and-white one, with the finish appearing to be one that the Canadian adores. As to the snap, it was definitely giving viewers a lot to look at. Pamela had been photographed reclining on her back on a curved surface, with a lingerie display that wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. The star appeared with her head thrown back and one knee bent – if anyone knows how to nail a sexy pose, it’s this heavyweight.

Pamela’s lingerie was black, strappy, and definitely minimal. The model’s famous assets were on show in a plunging bra that flaunted plenty of cleavage, although fans would likely argue that there was a certain class to the photo. While the bra was a mix of opaque and sheer materials, the model’s panties were more opaque, but fans still got a great view of Pamela’s sexy waistline. Of course, Anderson nailed the look by adding garters, sheer stockings, and high heels.

A caption from Pamela took things down the empowerment route – this is frequently seen in updates from her. That said, a hashtag of “sexy” was used.

It looks like fans have been responding more to the “sexy” vibe than the rest of the caption. Comments quickly poured in – while Pamela has under 1 million Instagram followers, she does have a dedicated fanbase.

“Stunning Pamela…just stunning,” one fan wrote.

“Lava” seemed to come from a fan thinking that Pamela was on fire.

“OMG you prove once again that you are the most sensuous lady on the planet,” another added with plenty of fire emoji.

“Do you ever take a bad photo?” a fan asked before stating that the photo was beautiful.

Responses seemed to fall into two categories: while some fans left the star brief notes stating how wowed they were, others opted down the emoji route.

One fan seemed particularly taken aback.

“Possibly the best pic I’ve ever seen,” they wrote with an alien emoji.

Pamela recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for mixing up swimwear and a cause: the model wore a bikini in an image, apparently in an attempt to get social media to back the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.