Pregnant Jenna Dewan Flashes Killer Legs In Short Pinstriped Dress Alongside Kourtney Kardashian

Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram account this week to share some photos of herself from a speaking engagement, and she looked stunning while doing so.

In the photo, Dewan sizzled in a short black blazer dress with pinstripes. The low-cut garment flaunted Jenna’s ample cleavage as well as her lean dancer’s legs.

Dewan wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders as she posed with her hand on her hip.

The actress also wore a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a red color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Dewan accessorized the ensemble with some rings on her fingers, large earrings, and a pair of black strappy heels on her feet.

“Them legs,” one fan said in the comment section of the post.

“Stunning,” another follower wrote.

In one of the photos, Dewan poses alongside Kourtney Kardashian, who stunned in some burgundy slacks and a matching silk blouse with black embellishments. Kardashian also went full glam and wore her dark hair parted down the middle, as well as black heels on her feet for the event.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dewan posed for the photos just before the news of her pregnancy was revealed. Dewan and her boyfriend, Broadway star Steve Kazee, announced that they were expecting their first child together via a statement to People Magazine on Tuesday.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple, who have become among one of the cutest in Hollywood, told the outlet.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life. Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid,” Kazee wrote in the caption of a photo to show his love for Dewan on Valentine’s Day.

As many fans know, Dewan and Kazee began dating after the actress announced her shocking split from longtime love Channing Tatum.

Now, a year later they’re preparing to become parents together, and give Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter Every, whom she shares with Tatum, a brand new little brother or sister.

Meanwhile, Tatum has also moved on from the marriage. The Magic Mike star is currently dating singer Jessie J, and the pair seem to be getting very serious together.

Fans can see more of Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s sweet romance by following the pair on Instagram.