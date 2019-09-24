Andy Cohen Says Bethenny Frankel Might Not Be Done With ‘The Real Housewives Of New York’

Andy Cohen says that he wouldn’t count Bethenny Frankel out of The Real Housewives of New York just yet. According to OK Magazine, the Bravo exec said that “you never know” when it comes to the SkinnyGirl mogul making a third comeback on the show that made her famous.

Bethenny surprised everyone, including her co-stars, when she revealed that she wouldn’t be returning to the show for its upcoming 12th season. But just as she has returned to the show after leaving it before, Andy believes she might not be out for good.

The 51-year-old host and TV executive said that he thought Bethenny was a huge part of the show and hoped that she would return.

“Because we are much like the mob, you can’t get out. And I, I do hope and think that she will come back sometime,” he said.

He went on to say that he wouldn’t be surprised to see her pop up on the show now and then.

“She’s so still a part of everything that’s going on, that you almost could see her dropping in and it’s like, ‘Oh my god! OK. Here’s Bethenny, Bethenny’s at a party! Bethenny’s on this trip.’ You know, you never know. You never know. So, I look forward to her in any capacity on the show, and I’m just grateful that she was back at all. We all should be,” he said.

Andy addressed the situation on his SiriusXM radio show shortly after Bethenny weighed in on her role on Housewives at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

She told reporters there that she loved Bravo and appreciated the support that they had given her, particularly an ad that they recently ran congratulating her on the work her charity, B Strong, was doing. She said that she was on to her next chapter of life, but that she had a great time on the show and was rooting for all the women still on the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bethenny also talked about her future projects. She revealed that she has two TV shows in the works, one where she is producing and one where she is starring. One is a competition-type show and the other is a focus on interesting women. She says that she is also focused on her work with B Strong, and she just returned from the Bahamas after working with the victims of Hurricane Dorian.