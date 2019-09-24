‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers: Peter Weber’s Season Begins Filming & Reality Steve’s Dishing Out Details

Peter Weber’s journey as The Bachelor has officially started and spoilers are already starting to emerge. Some photos of a recent group date hit the media and now spoiler king Reality Steve is sharing all the scoop he has uncovered so far.

The Daily Mail shared some photos earlier this week showing Peter and a handful of ladies on a group date. Viewers probably will not be surprised to see that this has a flying theme, considering Weber’s career as a commercial pilot.

The ladies all wore green flight suits and Peter was dressed in jeans, a white T-shirt, and a leather bomber jacket. The Bachelor spoilers suggest that the ladies competed in a handful of challenges during an obstacle course of sorts in hopes of winning some alone time with Weber.

The outlet notes that there apparently was a model windmill at the end of the obstacle course the ladies ran through. This is obviously an ode to Peter and Hannah’s frisky overnight date during their time together on The Bachelorette.

According to gossip blogger Reality Steve, that group date was filmed this past Sunday in Los Angeles, just a couple of days after the initial introductions and rose ceremony. Peter has apparently already had his first one-on-one date too, but it’s not known yet which lady scored that outing.

The first three sets of dates are all expected to be filmed in Los Angeles. After that, Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers reveal that Episode 4 will be filmed in Cleveland, Ohio. Apparently, one of the dates will involve the Cleveland Browns NFL team in some way.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Peter’s international destinations are said to include Costa Rica, Peru, and Chile. After those dates, Weber will be down to his Final 4 ladies, and he’ll head back to the States to meet the families on the hometowns. Then, Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers have teased that the overnights and final rose ceremony are taking place in Australia.

Both ABC and Reality Steve have already shared plenty about the ladies cast on Peter’s season, but not much has emerged about that initial night of introductions yet. Will Peter Weber find true love this fall as he films his run as The Bachelor?

Spoilers will continue to emerge over the next couple of months, and fans will be anxious to get more scoop. The Bachelor premiere airs in January, and it sounds as if this will be quite the season to watch.