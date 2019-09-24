Khloe Kardashian Sets Instagram Ablaze Completely Naked Under A Towel That Barely Covers Her

Khloe Kardashian has set Instagram on fire. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has appeared in a new photo posted to sister Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle brand’s Instagram account – suffice to say that content from the April-launched company today wasn’t out to showcase any swimwear collaborations. The family’s famous blonde has appeared fully naked in a brave and beautiful photo, with fans likely eyeing up the 35-year-old’s sizzling curves.

The image showed Khloe photographed in an indoor setting and on a white couch. The mother of one had been snapped in semi-profile as she sat fully nude, although a white towel held up to the star’s chest covered her modesty – just about. While Khloe’s chest was mostly covered, her teeny tiny towel hadn’t protected her super-peachy rear. Then again, with a curvaceous frame that’s adored, this beauty has nothing to hide. Khloe posed for her snap with bombshell blonde hair and a sensual feel as she gazed downward, with the star’s long lashes affording a glamorous feel.

A caption from Poosh mentioned the star’s name, although it was mostly geared towards music: fans were informed that Khloe was sharing her favorite beats – indeed, the company provided a blog post entirely dedicated to them. All fans had to do was head over to Poosh‘s website.

The blog post wasn’t the most lengthy, but it did mention some major artists.

“We already shared Khloé’s beast-mode workout playlist. Today we’re switching gears and revealing her slow jams curation, “to get you connected with your feelings,” she notes. Who doesn’t love a good song to truly get in touch with your emotions and release any pent-up feelings? Featuring tracks by Adele and Sam Smith (to name a couple of artists), the mix is titled “Stop Pooshing My Heart.” So get comfortable, maybe grab a box of tissues, and let the soulful music play on loop.”

Poosh might have been founded by Kourtney, but the brand does feature individuals other than its CEO in promotional content. Sister Kendall Jenner popped up in a promo for Poosh’s swimwear collaboration with Aquis back in August, although, as The Inquisitr reports, the leopard-print bikinis and matching turbans in the image did generate a fan response mentioning The Flintstones.

Khloe is herself a CEO. The star has been running her Good American line like a pro, with fans appearing to love the range’s denim and athleisurewear pieces. Of course, Khloe has also made major headlines this year for her cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson – the February incident ended the star’s relationship with her baby daddy.

Fans wishing to see more of Khloe should follow her Instagram.