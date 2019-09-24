American Bombshell Cindy Prado Rocks Stylish Crop Top & Daisy Dukes As She Eats Pasta In Italy

Cindy Prado is currently in Italy, and she is in a serious relationship with pasta. As those who follow the American model on Instagram will know, Prado has a soft spot for pasta and wine so this trip is everything that Prado is all about. On Tuesday, the bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a slideshow of herself digging into a plate of spaghetti as she rocks a stylish outfit that highlights her fit physique.

In the first photo, Prado is seen sitting down in a chair outdoors as she holds the plate on one hand and uses the other to spin the fork around the pasta. The model has her legs up in the chair as she sits comfortably, showing off a bit of her jean shorts. While this snap gives the viewer a peek of her outfit, the whole ensemble is fully visible in the second photo in the slideshow.

In this snap, the model is seen standing in front of one of the many canals in Venice — as the geotag she included with her post confirms. She is wearing a bright green crop top with long balloon sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The top ties up in the middle where the wearer can adjust how bunched up she wants the top to be. As she indicated via the tag she included with her post, the top she has on is from Hello Molly.

Prado teamed her top with a pair of Daisy Dukes that sits just below her bellybutton, leaving her toned abs fully on display. The super short shorts also showcases the model’s strong legs.

Since going live, the post — which Prado shared with her 800,000-plus Instagram followers – has garnered more than 3,300 likes in under an hour of being posted. The same short minutes also brought in upwards of 80 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to rake in as the day progresses. Users of the social media app who are fans of the American stunner took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Very beautiful. Cindy, not the pasta! lol,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful picture you are sooo gorgeous enjoy your meal and have a nice day,” another one chimed in, trailing the comment with a clapping hands emoji.

Before jetting off to Italy, Prado had been strolling the streets of Paris, where she stunned her Instagram fans with a series of super sexy and sophisticated outfits, as The Inquisitr previously noted.