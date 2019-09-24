Katy Perry Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Sports Bra & Tight Leggings Following Sweaty Gym Session

Katy Perry may be working on her bridal body. The singer, who is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, was spotted leaving the gym after a sweaty yoga session in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Daily Mail obtained the paparazzi photos, which show Katy leaving a yoga studio in L.A. while holding a gray sweatshirt, purple yoga mat, and a bottle of water.

Perry had her short, blonde hair pulled back and hidden underneath a large tie-dye band to keep her loose strands in place. She donned a dark gray sports bra, which flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms, as well a pair of matching leggings, which hugged her curves and put her flat tummy and curvy booty on full display.

The singer accessorized her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and white slide-on sandals. She looked flushed from her work out, as she donned a minimal makeup look, which included dark eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

The outlet reports that Katy wasted no time hitting gym after returning home from her trip to Rome with her fiance, claiming that the singer likely wanted to get a workout in to “detox from her trip.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katy and Orlando are currently planning their wedding, which will be a second marriage for both of them. Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, while Perry formerly wed comedian Russell Brand.

“The cool thing about what we’re doing — we’re learning to do the small together. We’re both fully aware that it’s a mountain to climb and that that mountain won’t stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that’s what it is, and I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too,” Bloom told Entertainment Tonight of his upcoming marriage to Perry, adding that he doesn’t want to go through another divorce, and is determined to put in the work it takes to makes his relationship with the singer last.

“It’s important to me that we are aligned. I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again, and I want to make sure that, like, you know what I mean? We’re both fully aware of that, but she’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged,” Orlando added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship by following the couple on their social media accounts