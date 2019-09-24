Farrah Abraham Called Herself As A ‘Widow,’ And Fans Are Having Issues With It

Farrah Abraham recently attended the Emmy awards, and made numerous headlines. One was that she took a selfie with Amazon boss and world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos. Another was after she was seated next to Four Weddings And A Funeral and Notting Hill star Hugh Grant, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

However, she is now making headlines in a new way, after referring to herself as a widow in an interview on the red carpet. In light of the statement, which can be seen on an unverified video, many fans are having issues.

The comment happened after Farrah discussed her love for the new Kirsten Dunst series On Becoming A God In Central Florida, available on Showtime. As part of her praise, the former Teen Mom star confessed that she related a lot to Dunst’s character.

“You know I’m a widow, but I’m also like that single mom, and she is just hitting that so well,” she said.

For some background, Farrah is no stranger to tragedy in her family. In 2008, Derek Underwood — the man cited by Farrah as Sophia’s father — was killed after a horrific car accident.

Derek had been driving when he lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over a power pole. One other passenger was killed, while another was injured. Derek was only 18-years-old at the time, and passed away before Farrah gave birth to their daughter.

However, some fans have pointed out that on 16 and Pregnant, Farrah was not only not married to Derek, but also did not have a good relationship with him. She reportedly originally told him he was not the father, and eventually blocked his number on the advice of her mother so he could not contact her, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In light of this, many fans have taken umbrage with Farrah’s use of the word.

“Does she know what a widow is? She was NOT married to him, they weren’t even together when he died. She is NOT a widow,” one user fumed on Twitter.

“You are not a widow. You were not married to Derrick [sic] & weren’t even in a relationship with him when he died! That really pisses me off that she said that! I’m a widow, @BipolarBiped907 is a widow… we both lost our loves waay to early and would change anything 2 have [them] back,” another wrote.

Loading...

Others also voiced their opinion that Farrah was creating a lost-love narrative for ratings.

“Love how these girls take on these roles to feel important and get sympathy. Attributing something so tragic and heartbreaking upon yourself undeservingly is a HUGE insult & diminishment of the experiences and pain of widows,” wrote one Twitter user.

It was ridiculous they way she turned into a true love story, and wanted everyone’s sympathy. We all saw how she treated him,and that they were broke up. These girls do this a lot, make up their own version after we all see the truth on national television. ????????‍♀️ — Kasey (@lilweedbubble) September 23, 2019

However, others have been kinder in their reactions, saying that the loss of a child’s parent should be recognized. Nonetheless, it seems to be yet another social media headache for the controversy prone star.