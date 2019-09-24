Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Bares Sculpted Midriff In Itty-Bitty Black Crop Top

Shanina Shaik put on another eye-catching display on Instagram this week that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret model was to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 24, and was an instant hit with her 1.9 million followers. The geotag on her post placed Shanina in London, where she found a moment to snap a quick selfie of her outfit for the day in her hotel room, and the look certainly did not disappoint.

The Aussie bombshell sent temperatures soaring on her page thanks to the newest photo on her feed that saw her sporting a classic jeans and t-shirt combo with a sexy twist that exposed an ample amount of her incredible physique. Shanina’s look included an itty-bitty black top cropped just below her bosom, leaving her flat midsection and sculpted abs well within eyesight for her thousands of followers to admire.

To keep the look casual, the babe rocked her impossibly tiny top with a pair of jeans that were baggy in the leg, but still clung to her curvy hips and toned thighs in all of the right ways. She tucked them into a pair of shiny, patent leather boots, questioning in her caption whether or not the style was common among her followers, while its waist band sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

For an extra layer, Shanina added a long, black leather blazer to her outfit, which she draped over her shoulders as she posed in the mirror for the steamy selfie. Tucked underneath her arm was a small shoulder bag, and she added a dainty bracelet around her wrist to give the denim and leather look a bit of bling. She wore her dark tresses in a low bun, keeping them from falling in front of her face that was nearly makeup-free, allowing her striking facial features and natural beauty to shine.

Shanina’s followers naturally went absolutely wild for the gorgeous shot of the model. The upload earned over 12,000 likes in just seven hours since going live to Instagram, while the babe’s mega fans took their love to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Classy and fabulous,” one person wrote, while another praised Shanina’s ability to “wear everything.”

“You look beautiful,” commented a third.

