Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Had An Intervention With Son Jaden After Scary Weight Loss

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were worried about their son, Jaden, after the 21-year-old went vegan and started losing a ton of weight. The couple was so concerned, in fact, that they staged an intervention because they felt that he was “wasting away.”

The Smith family isn’t afraid to talk about the difficult details of their personal lives. On Red Table Talk, Jada’s Facebook Watch talk show, she and her husband opened up about the days when they realized that their son wasn’t getting the nutrients he needed to thrive and they were forced to confront him, according to CNN.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada said. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted. He wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

Will added that he was scared when he looked at his son and was worried about his health.

“He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. And we got really nervous,” he said.

Jaden admitted that he hadn’t made eating a priority and that he would sometimes forget to eat when he was touring with Tyler the Creator.

“I was just eating like two meals a day. And maybe one,” Jaden said. “Maybe just that one big meal and then I’m like, ‘Oh, you know I didn’t get around to it.'”

Right before he went to Coachella, he got sick and said that he wasn’t sleeping well and didn’t feel or look good. A bit later, he got dizzy several times and felt nauseated.

Jada said that the even scared her and she almost jumped on a plane to fly around the world and be with her son in Australia where he was working.

Since then, he has started being a vegetarian instead of vegan and the rest of the family says that they are working with a nutritionist in order to eat healthier, since they all struggle with food.

Jaden’s siblings Trey and Willow also weighed in on healthy eating and dieting, something the family is focused on after the scary events with Jaden.

Jaden has taken his diet as seriously as he has his quest to bring cleaner water to the world. He launched a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles where homeless people could come and dine on vegan food for free, as The Inquisitr reported.