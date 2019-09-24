Lisa Rinna’s Daughter, Delilah Hamlin, Goes Braless & Shows Off Smooth Dance Moves With Boyfriend

Delilah Hamiln and Eyal Booker are getting their romance on.

Delilah Hamlin and her hunky boyfriend, Eyal Booker, confirmed their romance back in May and they are still going strong heading into fall. The young couple was seen walking around the streets of West Hollywood on Monday as they headed out together on a coffee run.

The 21-year-old blond beauty appeared to be happy and having a good time as she strolled hand-in-hand with the British male model. The twosome may have just come from a workout or they were just taking a casual stroll. Delilah’s comfortable style didn’t go unnoticed as she opted to wear a white crop top that revealed just a peek of her slim waistline. However, she seemed to have left her bra at home, as seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail. She paired the top with grey sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Delilah, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, wore her brand new Prada shades to shield her eyes from the California sunshine. She carried a small purse around her shoulder and her cell phone in hand as she walked alongside Eyal Booker. Her blond locks were pulled back into a half-bun, half-ponytail style.

The Love Island star was seen wearing an Iron Maiden t-shirt and grey pants that were cuffed at the ankles. He had on several pieces of jewelry, including a couple of interesting rings on his right hand. At one point, Delilah Hamlin was spotted holding a cigarette in the middle of their stroll. Eyal was seen puffing on one as well.

The couple got their romance on as Eyal was seen taking his girl in his arms and giving her a twirl out in public. Their dance moves were caught in photos as they giggled their way through.

Loading...

Delilah’s famous mother, Lisa Rinna, has been showing off her dances moves as well on social media. The last time the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was seen together with her older daughter was at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City a couple weeks ago. As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Delilah’s younger sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, was also with them. The girls both wore tight-fitted black dresses, while their mom opted to a short white dress for the event.

Earlier this summer, Delilah admitted that she has been in rehab twice for depression and severe anxiety right after she moved to New York in 2018. She took to her Instagram to reveal her mental health issues to her followers. She talked about being in an unhealthy relationship and learning to love and respect herself.

You can follow Delilah Hamlin on Instagram as she frequently shares plenty of photos.