Kylie Minogue Is Sweat-Drenched In An Unbuttoned Dress In Throwback Video

Kylie Minogue is driving Instagram fans wild. The “I Should Be So Lucky” singer has now reached the age where a throwback causes a major stir. Then again, this age-defying celebrity often has her fans wondering just how she is now 51-years-old. The Australian has delivered a throwback Instagram update from a song dating back to 1991, and unsurprisingly, fans are losing their minds over it.

The video posted to Kylie’s account showed her on the set of her “Give Me Just A Little More Time” music video. The singer was looking youthful and stunning with a bombshell look, a cute dress, and a finish that seemed to double up as both girly and sexy. The footage showed Kylie dancing up a storm (and appearing to be sweat-drenched as a result). Kylie was wearing a short-sleeved and loose-flowing dress in patterned materials, with an unbuttoned finish flashing her lingerie upping the ante. Fans could see perspiration on the star’s chest, although the vibe wasn’t provocative. Kylie was seen dancing with a crowd and clapping hands with them, plus generally seeming free-spirited and happy. Of course, her stunning smile was seen, with the star appearing in bold lipstick accentuating her features.

The video racked up a pretty impressive amount of views for an account that only has 1.9 million followers as over 46,000 were clocked in the space of 22 hours.

In the comments section, several admirers showed their enthusiasm for the footage.

“Wow. Unreleased footage!!” one fan exclaimed.

“OMG…I love that video Xx,” another wrote with a heart emoji.

“Loooove this one so much,” a user added.

Many fans responded with emoji and heart ones seemed the most popular for this video, although it did seem that some fans wanted to opt for worded responses to voice how floored they were.

Loading...

“OMG!!!!!!!! This song in your voice just put lots of dreams in my dreamer heart, Beauty Kylie!!!!!!!!!” a fan wrote with heart emoji so plentiful, one would likely have difficulty counting them.

“BRRRRRRRR” was another comment.

Kylie makes fewer headlines than she used to. The star has, however, garnered praise for her fight against breast cancer, with her choice to go public with it appearing to be well received. Kylie did admit that the disease had ruined her chances of motherhood, but her fans are likely glad that she’s alive. As to Minogue headlines overall, The Inquisitr recently documented sister Dannii popping up on Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram. Kylie’s sibling is also a judge on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer.