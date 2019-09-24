Kelly Ripa Takes A Rare Break From Instagram To Deliver This Very Important Message

The talk show host halted her usual Instagram feed to deliver a PSA.

Kelly Ripa is one of the most prolific Instagram celebrities around, but even she needs a break from the social media platform once in a while.

Amid her posts about babies, her own “triplets” (that would be sons Michael, Joaquin, and her handsome husband, Mark Consuelos), and en pointe ballet poses, Kelly issued a rare public service announcement.

On Tuesday, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan star posted a simple black and white message that reminds her 2.6 million Instagram followers to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day, which is September 24. The syndicated talk show host also included information on how to text to get election information.

In the comments section, many of Kelly’s loyal followers thanked her for the information. But a few couldn’t help but get snarky with their replies, with some advertising their political affiliations and other concerns.

“Hopefully they verify citizenship while registering,” wrote one follower.

“Vote republican get rid of Democrats,” added another.

“I have always been a registered voter, now to just have someone worthwhile to vote for,” a third follower chimed in.

“Politics???? I’m unfollowing you,” one other commenter informed the Live! star.

Other fans were much more concerned about Kelly’s self-imposed, and hopefully short-lived, Instagram break.

“Lord No…Instagram never can be put off,” wrote one fan.

“Oh, Instagram can’t wait,” added another. “How else would you be able to preach the gospel of voter registration?”

While Kelly doesn’t get “too” political on Live!, she has shared the stage of her morning show with the current president, Donald Trump, more than once, according to Vanity Fair. In 2006, nearly a decade before he put his hat in the political ring, Trump was Kelly’s co-host on Live! Kelly told late-night host Seth Meyers it was a memorable co-hosting experience.

“He came out and he was like, ‘This is going to be the biggest-rated show you ever had in your life,'” Kelly recalled.

She then noted that even back then, Trump was boasting about his presidential potential. Kelly noted that the future 45th President of the United States told her that “everybody” wanted him to run.

“And I said, ‘Who?!'” Kelly said.

The talk show queen added that she questioned why Trump would ever consider giving up his lavish lifestyle to live at the White House, and she said she pointed out that he wouldn’t be able to go to his beloved Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach anymore or play golf every weekend. In hindsight, she now realizes she spoke out of turn.

“And I was wrong! You can do that!” Kelly laughed.

Trump appeared on Live! once again when Kelly co-hosted the show with Michael Strahan in 2015, as can be seen in the video below. During the visit, Kelly revealed that Trump was the first presidential hopeful to ever co-host the syndicated morning show.

Fans can see Kelly Ripa on Live! With Kelly and Ryan weekday mornings.