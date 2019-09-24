‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska & Husband Cole DeBoer Snuggle Up In Adorable New Photo

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are proving that they have no problem mixing business and pleasure.

As fans know, the Teen Mom 2 stars have a few business ventures that they are working on together and they regularly promote their collabs on social media. While the two have been working on a diaper bag collab with Itzy Ritsy, Chelesea also has a flannel collab with the brand Lily & Lottie. Now, their newest joint-business venture includes a new collaboration with the popular sunglass retailer Diff Eyewear. Yesterday, Chelsea took to social media to share a sweet photo of herself and Cole to promote the new line.

In the shot, the reality-star couple pose outside for an incredibly sweet photo. Cole stands behind his wife in the shot, wearing a huge smile on his face as he looks off into the distance, sporting his signature scruff. He shows off his ripped and tatted arms while rocking a tight-fitting black T-shirt. The reality star wraps his arms around his wife and the two look as sweet as can be.

Just in front of Cole stands Chelsea, who grabs her husband’s arms and flashes her pearly whites into the camera. She wears her long, red-dyed locks down and slightly waved along with a face full of stunning makeup and aviators from the collab. The Teen Mom 2 star completes her look with a black and white patterned shirt and a brown jacket.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earning the famous pair a ton of attention already with over 364,000 likes and well over 6,200-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to gush over how amazing the couple looks while countless others tagged three of their friends in the post to enter the contest. A few others just chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“I’m soooooooooo excited for this,” one fan commented.

“Done! I am sooooo excited about this. Y’all just keep partnering with all of my favorite brands!” another Instagrammer wrote.

“I know the next pair I’m getting,” another chimed in with a hear-eye emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Chelsea promoted another one of her collaborations, this time a flannel line. In the gorgeous shot, Houska wore a red and black plaid shirt with the top button undone. She paired her look with a tight pair of black leggings that fit her like a glove. The mother of three completed her look with a pair of black boots with white fur and it seems as though the line will be another hit.

Fans can keep up with Chelsea by giving her a follow on Instagram.