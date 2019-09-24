Tom Hanks To Be Honored At Golden Globes With Legendary Award

Tom Hanks will receive one of the highest honors an actor can receive at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, as announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and reported by Page Six.

HFPA President Lorenzo Soria said, which was reported on by the entertainment column, that Hanks has captivated audiences over the years with “rich and playful characters” and that he was a force behind the camera as a writer, producer, and director. Past recipients include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier, and Lucille Ball.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given annually to an actor, director, or producer who has made a lasting impact on the film industry. It is named for Cecil B. DeMille, a founder of the Hollywood motion picture industry and one of the most commercially successful producers and directors of his time. He was also one of the most influential filmmakers in history, reported Biography. He also helped create the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Hanks has previously won four Golden Globe Awards. His first golden statuette was in 1998 for the film Big, where he played a 13-year-old boy whose body turned into a 35-year-old man overnight after making a wish. He also received an award for the film Philadelphia, where he played a lawyer dying of AIDS and the stigma surrounding his battle against the disease. His next award was for the title role in Forrest Gump, the story of a man who made his way through some of the most iconic moments in American history in the 1960s and 1970s.

Hanks was also awarded for directing the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. In total, the actor has starred in over 80 movies, including the beloved Disney/Pixar animation film Toy Story and its sequels.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Hanks had a hard time letting go of the animated character of cowboy Woody after 28 years of voicing the role in four films. The last Toy Story film was released this year.

Loading...

The actor can next be seen in the upcoming Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The film, which has not yet been released, is already generating Oscar buzz for the actor for his delicate personification of the gentle and thoughtful children’s public television host. Hanks will also be seen in the upcoming WWII drama titled Greyhound, which he also wrote. He will also star in the films BIOS and News of the World, reported Page Six.

The Golden Globe Awards will air January 5, 2020.