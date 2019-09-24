New ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Trailer Released And Aaron Paul’s Running From Trouble

It’s almost time for Breaking Bad fans to see what has come of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and it looks like he’s still in a world of trouble. Netflix will debut El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie next month and a big action-packed trailer has just been released.

TVLine shares the scoop on the big preview. Of course, viewers shouldn’t tune in expecting to see Bryan Cranston’s character of Walter White working alongside Jesse in this one, given how the series ended. However, spoilers for the movie reveal that there will be familiar faces popping up and there will be either some ghosts or flashbacks incorporated to some extent.

The new trailer runs just over two minutes and shows that El Camino picks up right where Breaking Bad ended. Jesse tracks down Skinny Pete, once again played by Charles Edward Baker, and Pete is fairly shaken by what he sees.

The police are spreading a wide net in their efforts to get a hold of Jesse after the chaos that took place at the compound. However, he is not about to make it easy on them. He’ll seemingly go to great lengths to stay alive and away from the authorities and he’ll end up connecting with some unknown ally.

As /Film details, El Camino buzz indicates that 10 or more characters from the original Breaking Bad will be incorporated into the film. In addition to Jesse and Skinny Pete, Matt Jones will be back as Badger. Jonathan Banks also revealed recently that his character of Mike Ehrmantraut would be incorporated somehow.

Walter killed Mike during the final season of Breaking Bad. Given his death, it’s not known yet how Mike will be utilized in El Camino or how much viewers will see of him. However, his return certainly seems to potentially open the door for other surprise returns.

Could Cranston’s character of Walter pop up? Fans would love to see it, but so far, nobody has confirmed that will be happening.

“Investigators are searching for a person of interest who fled the scene. Anyone with information on this massacre is asked to call the police immediately.” El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie comes to Netflix and select theaters on October 11. pic.twitter.com/KLG16xfsFc — Netflix US (@netflix) September 23, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, neither Paul nor Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan envisioned doing this project. However, now that it’s come together, it sounds as if everybody involved is quite excited about the results.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuts on Netflix on Friday, October 11. Gilligan and others associated with the project have done a pretty amazing job of keeping specifics about the plot under wraps, so eager fans do not know all that much about what to expect. Based on this new trailer, however, it looks as if it’ll be giving viewers just about everything they loved about the original Breaking Bad series and more.