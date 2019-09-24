Sports Illustrated Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Killer Figure In Low-Cut Dress At Milan Fashion Week

Jasmine Sanders has spent the past few days in Italy attending Milan Fashion Week. She has kept her followers updated via her Instagram account with a few snaps from her time in the city. On Tuesday, she shared some photos in which she looked spectacular wearing a dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her fabulous figure.

In the double post, Jasmine wore a blue and black dress with an asymmetrical hem. The front of the dress was short while the back of dress had a long tail that hit the floor. The dress featured a low-cut neckline that showcased her cleavage. The dress also featured a sexy lace cutout portion just above Jasmine’s abdomen, calling more attention to her chest. Off-the-shoulder sleeves also gave followers a nice view of Jasmine’s smooth skin and shapely upper body. The dress cinched around the model’s waist, highlighting her hourglass figure. Her toned legs were also on full display.

Jasmine wore a full face of makeup that featured a dark brow, thick lashes and a nude color on her lips. Her hair was down over the back of her shoulders. She kept accessories to a minimum and appeared to be wearing only a small pair of stud earrings. She wore a pair of strappy black stilettos that accentuating her long legs.

The first snap showed Jasmine striking a pose for the camera, while the second snap captured her in motion as she twirled the flowy fabric of her skirt.

In the post’s caption, Jasmine said wearing the dress made her feel like a butterfly, adding that she was afraid of the winged insects. The post generated a slew of responses — many of which complimented the model on her glamorous look. Other followers admitted that they, too, were afraid of butterflies. But there was nothing scary about how the model looked.

“Extreme beauty,” wrote one admirer in all capital letters.

“Words can’t express how beautiful you are in this pic,” another fan said.

As The Inquisitor previously reported, Jasmine also rocked a miniskirt during New York Fashion week.

Jasmine was crowned The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie of the Year in 2019, and one look at her Instagram page shows she has a body worthy of that title. In April, she shared a short clip of her during a photoshoot wearing a skimpy bikini.

Fans wanting to see more of Jasmine can follow her Instagram account.