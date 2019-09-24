‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Enjoys A Night Out With Boyfriend John Janssen And Kids, Shares Instagram Photo

Shannon Beador and John Janssen began dating this past summer.

Shannon Beador enjoyed a night out with her boyfriend, John Janssen, and two of her kids earlier this week.

Months into her new romance, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member took to her Instagram page, where she shared a new photo of herself, Janssen, her two kids Sophie and Stella, and the three children of Janssen. In the caption, Beador revealed that her third daughter, Adeline, wasn’t feeling well.

In response to the big family photo, Tamra Judge left a comment on her co-star’s photo, telling Beador that she and Janssen look like “the Hot Brady bunch.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador went public with Janssen on Instagram in July. A short time later, Radar Online revealed details about her businessman beau, confirming that Beador was “literally on cloud nine” with her man.

“He is the Vice President of a California-based insurance brokerage firm, Wood Gutmann & Bogart,” an insider said. “He is very successful and well-respected in Orange County.”

According to the report, Beador and Janssen, who was described as a “good guy” and the “perfect guy” for Beador, met through a mutual friend and were taking things slow after dating under the radar for a couple of months.

After Beador and Janssen went public, Judge confirmed they are “in love” on her Instagram page as a source told People magazine that Beador is “really happy” in her new relationship.

“He’s a great guy, and really adores her. And she is equally smitten. They make a great couple together and have been having a lot of fun,” a source explained to the outlet.

According to the report, Beador went through a lot with her former husband, David Beador, who cheated on her for nine months during their 17-year marriage. So, when it comes to her newfound love, everyone is quite happy to see that she has found someone like Janssen and feels he is the right guy for her.

As for a potential cameo appearance on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Janssen will reportedly not be seen at all on Season 14 but could be featured on a future season.

Before her relationship with Janssen began, Beador was linked to Comcast executive Rick Stanley, who she allegedly began dating at the end of last year.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.