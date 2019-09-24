Kelly Ripa Stuns In Plunging Green Dress Backstage, Showing Off Killer Waistline

Kelly Ripa is wowing her fans all over again. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has been making headlines for a brief absence from the show — Kelly has been sick, although the 48-year-old seems to have clapped back at exaggerated rumors that she’d died, per The Inquisitr. Kelly is, of course, now back on the air, with a new video posted to the show’s Instagram account today seeing fans notice her head-turning look.

The video showed Kelly with co-host Ryan Seacrest and both appeared to be making their way onto the show’s set. The backstage footage was brief, but it was enough to show off Kelly’s wowing dress. Kelly appeared filmed full length as she walked through a backstage area, with fans seeing the blonde clad in a long green maxi dress with short sleeves and a plunging neckline. The summery number was patterned and linen-like with its loose materials. Although it wasn’t the tightest dress, it was drawn in at the waist, affording a sensational view of Kelly’s super-slim waistline. The star appeared in pointed-toe blue heels, and the float-effect material from the dress appeared to elongate her frame.

Ryan, meanwhile, looked dapper in jeans and a black top with a copper-colored leather jacket worn open.

The video has proven to be popular among Kelly’s fans. Comments quickly poured in, with many users appearing to have picked up on the dress.

“I love Kelly’s dress. So bute [sic],” was one fan’s reaction.

“Need that dress!!!!” another follower exclaimed.

“Nice dress Kellie!!! [sic]” gushed a third user.

Kelly wasn’t the only one whose fashion was being discussed. A comment compared the blonde’s style to that of her co-host.

“I don’t get it – Kelly is always in a beautiful dress and Ryan looks like he is dressed to go food shopping or taking a walk. Doesn’t he own any suits?” they asked.

Kelly does, indeed, seem to have nailed a style that absolutely suits her slim and fit frame. Followers of the star’s social media will know that she’s been posting some fashion-centric content of late, with the star showing off a blue dress yesterday, from French designer Roland Mouret. Kelly has also snapped a photo in a dress from popular designer Proenza Schouler. Of course, stylish gowns are only one side to this fashionista. She seems just as happy in leggings and tanks.

