Sofia Vergara Busts Out Of Black Lace Dress In Stunning New Instagram Photo

Sofia Vergara is not only stunning, but she’s stylish as well. The actress is showing off both sides of herself in her latest social media post, which is sure to get the pulses of her fans racing.

On Monday night, Sofia took to her Instagram story to share a new picture of herself snuggled up to a group of friends. In the snap, Vergara commands attention in a gorgeous black lace gown.

The dress flaunted the Modern Family star’s hourglass figure, putting her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and lean legs on full display in the process.

Sofia wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in bouncy curls that fell down her back and surrounded her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a sparkling blue and diamond pendant around her neck, multiple bracelets on her wrist, and a black leather handbag, which she placed at her feet.

Vergara also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia keeps her stunning figure in check by hitting the gym on the regular. However, she doesn’t want just any old boring workout, she likes to keep things fresh and light when it comes to her sweat sessions.

“I try to keep it fun. I try and put a little bit of levity in it, but at the same time, I don’t sacrifice the work. We may goof around and stuff, but we’re definitely going to goof around while we’re working,” the actress previously told Shape Magazine.

“I do bigger movements. If we’re going to do a lunge, we’re probably going to add an upper body component to it, like a lunge with a wood chop, a side lunge with a wood chop, or a rear lunge with a lateral raise,” Sofia stated of the intense workout routine that she uses to keep herself fit, healthy, and youthful at the age of 47. It may also help that she has a handsome younger husband in Joe Manganiello, 42.

Fans can keep up with Sofia Vergara by following her on social media or see her weekly when Modern Family returns for its final season on ABC this fall.