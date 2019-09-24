Sophie Turner Gets Help From Tan France After Fashion Emergency At The Emmys

Sophie Turner nearly avoided a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet of this year’s Emmys before she was rescued by everyone’s favorite fashionista.

The Game of Thrones star looked absolutely stunning as she turned up to the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night. According to The Daily Mail, she donned a gorgeous light pink Louis Vuitton gown, which featured a rather low neckline and a chic leg slit. The ensemble also cinched at the waist with the help of a big belt, allowing her to showcase her slim physique.

The actress added a few inches to her already statuesque figure by wearing a pair of silver heeled sandals, and she accessorized the classy look with a chunky statement necklace and a couple of rings around her fingers, including her wedding band.

Sophie styled her super long blonde locks into a sleek, partial up-do, allowing for her bright tresses to cascade effortlessly down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup, but opted for lighter and subtler shades that enhanced her striking blue eyes and prominent cheekbones.

Despite all of the glam and preparation, A-listers such as her must be ready for any sort of wardrobe malfunction when they hit the red carpet, which is why they always have a team following them around. Luckily for the British beauty, her fellow Brit and fashion expert Tan France came to the rescue.

Sophie Turner suffers a MAJOR 'fashion emergency' on the Emmys red carpet as Queer Eye's Tan France comes to the rescue who appeared to be armed with a glue pen, also offered her assistance. pic.twitter.com/pYxA1tnfRY — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 24, 2019

In a video posted to his Instagram stories, the Queer Eye star can be seen trying to help Sophie as he gives instructions to a member of her team, who appears to be holding a glue pen while trying to fix the fashion faux-pas. The 36-year-old captioned the clip, “Trying to help @sophiet with a fashion emergency.”

It seems like their efforts were not in vain, as the 23-year-old then went on to turn heads on the red carpet, posing for the cameras like an absolute pro.

Loading...

Sophie was up for an award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series on Sunday for her role as Sansa Stark in the hit HBO show, but ended up leaving empty-handed. Her fellow co-stars Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, and Gwendoline Christie were also nominated, but they all ended up losing to Ozark‘s Julia Garner. As The Inquisitr pointed out, Sophie’s sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra wished her good luck; and while the actress herself did not snag that award, Game of Thrones made sure to bring home the award for Best Drama Series for its controversial final season.