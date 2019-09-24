Jessica Biel Flips The Bird In A Bikini In NSFW Throwback Video

Jessica's saying goodbye to summer with a bikini video.

Jessica Biel isn’t too happy about saying bye to summer — and she’s posting the proof to her Instagram account. The stunning actress made her feelings about the official last day of summer very clear as she shared a throwback clip of herself in a bikini while flipping the bird with both hands.

The short NSFW clip, which can be seen on Jessica’s official Instagram account, showed her looking stunning a skimpy blue bikini — made up of a triangle top and skimpy bottoms — as she let her wet hair flow down.

In the quick video, she could be seen doubly flipping the bird as she pulled a very sarcastic face and rolled her eyes while flashing her seriously toned body in the colorful two-piece.

In the caption, the mom to 4-year-old Silas, whom she shares with husband Justin Timberlake, joked that the clip was her message to the final day of the season. “Hey last day of summer…” she wrote.

The throwback bikini video was actually taken from one of the actress’s past movie projects, the 2005 film Stealth, which also starred Jamie Foxx and Josh Lucas. The new upload has already been viewed more than 1.7 million times in the first 22 hours since it was shared with fans.

Many fans shared their thoughts in the comment section, with several admitting that they felt the exact same way about waving goodbye to the summer months and heading into fall. Others complimented the star on how stunning she looked.

Several others had no words, but left crying laughing emoji on her latest post.

While Jessica’s latest bikini upload may have been from 14 years ago, there’s no doubting that the star is still looking as fit and healthy today as she did then.

Last year, Jessica — who recently dropped the trailer for her upcoming Facebook Watch series Limetown — credited her passion for yoga for helping her to maintain her flawless body.

“The breathwork helps me feel that I’m connecting my mind and the breathing to the different movements-that to me feels like I’m connecting to my body in a way that I don’t do on a normal basis,” she explained of why she’s such a fan of the workout method while speaking to Shape magazine.

“In a yoga class, it’s really just your mat, your own practice,” she continued. “I’ve never felt, and I don’t feel any sort of physical competition that I think you can sometimes sense in other workout classes.”

Loading...

Jessica also shared in the interview that she’s no longer so focused on working out to get a perfect bikini body and is more concerned about being and feeling healthy both for herself and her family.

“Having my mind focused on exactly how I need to look and that perfect bikini body-that’s changed,” she said at the time.