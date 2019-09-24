Alec Baldwin Pokes Fun At Wife, Hilaria, As She Flaunts Tiny Baby Bump In Stilettos

Hilaria Baldwin is slaying on her latest Instagram offering. This time around she isn’t sharing a deep stretching routine, as was reported by The Inquisitr, but simply taking a selfie before heading out with her husband, Alec Baldwin.

The 35-year-old looked absolutely fantastic in a black long-sleeved top and beige paperbag pants. But her legion of fans immediately noticed her killer stilettos, which completed her outfit to perfection.

This particular photo showed Hilaria taking a selfie. As she showed off her tiny bump, Alec stood in the doorway, rolled his eyes, and held his head as if in disbelief that his wife is taking yet another photo of herself. Just behind Alec, another man appeared to be photobombing the picture and took full advantage of his moment in the spotlight. However, Hilaria just smiled in amusement even though her husband was poking fun at her love for the camera.

Hilaria’s fans loved the couple’s playfulness and commented on their obvious rapport.

A fan wrote, “You are such a great couple.”

Another follower had a different take on Alec’s pose and opined, “Love it. Your husband is looking like OMG whats next baby number 100. to (sic) sweet way to go girl go for that Duggar record.”

“Enough already! Your husband is old! Not fair to the kids,” one fan commented.

Another fan said, “Love the shoes too!”

Hilaria commands a solid following of 643,000 fans who often pop in to check on the former yoga instructor. Usually, they can catch a glimpse of Hilaria’s fun-filled life as she juggles being a wife, fitness fanatic, and mother to four small children. The author often documents her life by posting Instagram pics and sharing useful tidbits about her life.

Hilaria and Alec are expecting their fifth child together. Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1, can soon expect another sibling to play with. She made the announcement last week and shared a video clip of the baby’s heartbeat.

The news comes five months after she had a miscarriage. At the time, the couple chose to make the news public to help other women who were going through the same experience. She also made a special request to the media.

“I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders.”

Alec has a daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.