Jenelle Evans And Husband David Eason Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have overcome a lot of challenges this year, and on Monday, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Jenelle took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple together along with a sweet caption.

The photos featured Jenelle and David together at the beach while smiling together. In the first photo, Jenelle is sitting on the wooden rail while her husband stands next to her with his arm around her. In the second photo, Jenelle stands beside her husband, their arms wrapped around one another as the ocean waves crash in the background. In the caption, Jenelle noted that the two were celebrating their second wedding anniversary together. The former Teen Mom 2 star also noted that the couple have been together for four years. The comment section of the post contained some positive comments from fans wishing the two a happy anniversary together.

Jenelle and David tied the knot in September 2017 after being engaged since February of that year.

Jenelle shared her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Her husband was also featured on the show but was let go in 2018. The following year, MTV also cut ties with Jenelle Evans.

Earlier this year, the couple lost custody of their children temporarily. Both Jenelle and David spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody of their kids. Just before the Fourth of July, the children were returned to their care. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle recently opened up to Us Weekly about having the kids back at home.

“I think it’s been very great [having the kids back] because it’s really keeping us humble and we have been focusing on just staying at home, focusing on making them happy, making sure that’s a number one priority.”

Earlier this month, Jenelle and David were in New York for the launch of Jenelle’s eyebrow kit. Jenelle shared pictures of the launch and it turns out that another former Teen Mom star was at the event, too! Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia showed up at the launch event as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah opened up about the makeup launch and revealed that Jenelle “put together a great event.” She also dished on Jenelle and David and said that their body language toward each other was “very supportive.”

Fans can keep up with Jenelle Evans and her family on social media.