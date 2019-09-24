Jenna Dewan Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her second child. She has a baby on the way with her boyfriend Steve Kazee and the new little one will join her daughter Everly.

Us Weekly shares the scoop on Jenna’s pregnancy news. It doesn’t look as if many details about this family expansion have emerged yet, however, now that the cat is out of the bag, the dancer-turned-actress will surely start sharing some updates via her social media pages soon.

Jenna, 38, and Steve, 43, did share with People that they are overjoyed to be having a baby together. This will be his first child and her second.

Jenna and Steve have been dating since last fall, although they kept their romance under the radar for a while. She first shared a shot including him on her Instagram page this past June and insiders say that things are very serious between the two.

Jenna, known for previously hosting World of Dance and acting in movies such as Step Up, is already the mom to 6-year-old Everly from her marriage to actor Channing Tatum. Jenna and Channing split last year after nearly a decade of marriage and both have moved on to other relationships. Channing is currently dating singer Jessie J.

It’s not known yet how far along Jenna is in this pregnancy and it looks as if her fans haven’t picked up on this big news yet.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, one of Jenna’s latest Instagram posts showcased a gorgeous photo of her. She was wearing a glamorous ensemble as she lounged near a pool and her fans went crazy over the beautiful shot. There definitely was no apparent baby bump in that snap.

Not long before that post, Jenna shared a couple of revealing shots from some time spent at the beach. Even with those photos, it doesn’t look as if any pregnancy speculation sprouted in the comment section. In fact, many of Jenna’s fans were commenting on her insane abs, with no obvious baby bump catching anybody’s attention.

Loading...

It doesn’t look as if Jenna plans to slow down with this pregnancy. She’s done some stunning photoshoots in recent months, she has a wellness book debuting next month, and she has a role in the upcoming Netflix series Soundtrack. She also recently had a role on the Fox series The Resident.

Now that her pregnancy has been confirmed, Jenna’s fans will be anxious to see her showcasing some baby bump photos. Despite her difficult split with her estranged husband last year, it looks as if the dancer and actress has found love again and fans are thrilled that she’s doing so well.