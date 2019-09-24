Hilde Osland Nearly Bursts Out Of A Barely There Monokini

Hilde Osland has managed to wow her followers yet again. Having moved to sunny Australia, Hilde is no stranger to rocking a bikini. However, her most recent monokini might be one of her most revealing yet, thanks to the incredibly low cut that leaves her perilously close to spilling out.

In the three-picture update, Hilde sits on some beachy dunes wearing a dark brown, verging on black, monokini. The color of the monokini brings out her golden tan and makes her skin glow. It has a low cut top that extends nearly down to her belly button, and her ample cleavage is out on full display.

The cut of the monokini means that it is also completely open at the sides, exposing the Norwegian beauty’s toned obliques. A belt cinches around her tiny waist, flaunting her hourglass figure. Hilde has her hair styled up in a messy bun, with a cheetah print scarf wrapped around her crown.

Her accessories include a number of gold layered necklaces, including one that looks to be a trendy Roman coin-inspired piece. She has matching hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

In her caption, the Scandinavian stunner asked her followers which posed they liked best in the triple-picture update. In the first one, Hilde looks “serious,” staring into the camera without smiling, as the sunset casts its glow on the blonde beauty.

In the second, Hidle offers the glimpse of a smile as she cocks her head to play with her hair. The third is a close-up to better show off that small smile.

The picture earned nearly 16,000 likes and 430 comments within an hour.

“Serious is definitely sultry but smiley is playful and cute!” returned one fan, with both a pink heart and kissing face emoji.

“Wow am I dreaming,” gushed another, with a heart-eyes face.

“You are a goddess,” echoed a third, with a fire emoji, heart-eyes and goofy face emoji.

Loading...

In the picture, Hilde had tagged popular clothing label Fashion Nova. As an Instagram sensation with over 1.4 million followers, it is little surprise that many brands are eager to work with the Scandinavian stunner.

It is not the first time the blonde bombshell has worn an ensemble from Fashion Nova, such as a mismatched blue and green bikini she modeled over the summer.

The Instagram star has also earned contracts with other clothing brands such as Cupshe, Hot Miami Styles, and Lounge Underwear. In fact, she recently posted a picture with Lounge, in which she sizzles in a stunningly blue lace lingerie set, as covered by The Inquisitr.