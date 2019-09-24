Kelly Clarkson Crushes Cover Of Prince’s ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ While Wearing A Little Black Dress

Kelly Clarkson’s fans absolutely love the fact that she opens her talk show with a cover of a great song. Kelly has been covering all kinds of hits from various artists over the past month as her talk show gets off the ground, and her viewers seem to enjoy it very much.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account for Kelly’s talk show shared a video of the singer belting out a cover of Prince’s beloved song, “Let’s Get Crazy.” Clarkson slayed her rendition of the song in a way that would likely make Prince proud.

In the video, Kelly rocked the mic as she commanded attention on the stage with her killer vocal performance. She also looked stunning in her little black dress.

Clarkson donned the black dress —which boasted a leopard-print collar — with some black tights, dangling gold earrings, and some stunning black and white boots. She had her shoulder-length blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back as she jammed out to the classic hit.

Kelly also donned a full face of makeup in the clip, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips.

Of course, Clarkson’s fans went wild over her latest cover, and took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

“My gurl can sing anything!!” one fan wrote.

“OMG she looks amazing,” another follower gushed.

“That song was crazy, but those shoes!!” another Instagram user stated, adding a fire emoji.

“Kelly can sing anything and sound fantastic,” another comment read.

However, while Clarkson has a ton of adoring fans, she also has to deal with the hate that comes with social media. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kelly opened up about the body shamers out there, and how it hurt her to see her fans impacted by the negative comments.

“When it comes to body shaming, I mean, it’s the worst feeling in the world for people to come up at meet and greets and say ‘Oh my god, wait, if they think that you’re huge than what do they think of me? Because I’m bigger that you.’ That’s the part that breaks my heart. Because it’s like… screw ’em! Who cares what they think? Are you happy with you? That is the point,” Clarkson told The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kelly Clarkson’s fashion and amazing covers by following the singer on her social media accounts.