Gwen Stefani Had No Idea Who Blake Shelton Was Before She Joined ‘The Voice’

Gwen admitted she'd never heard of Blake before meeting him five years ago.

Blake Shelton may have been a huge name both in and outside of the country music world for many years now, but it turns out Gwen Stefani had never even heard of him until five years ago. The singer made the confession in a recent interview, as she admitted that she actually had no clue the “God’s Country” singer even existed before she served as a coach on the singing show for the first time in 2014 for Season 7.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy SiriusXM radio show on September 23, despite his huge success in country music and his role on the singing competition – which was then and remains one of the biggest shows on TV – she said she didn’t even know he was “a human being on this planet” before they met on the set while both serving as coaches.

“It’s crazy because now it’s normal and we’re together,” Gwen told the TV personality, per Billboard. “I can’t imagine before, I didn’t even know he existed, like before the show.”

She then added, “I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet.”

Notably, when Gwen and Blake first met on The Voice back in 2014, they both were married to other people.

Gwen was still married to former husband Gavin Rossdale – with whom she shares her three children – while Blake was still wed to fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

The twosome then surprised the world when they went public with their relationship in October 2015 following their respective splits with their former partners.

In the new radio interview, Gwen then went on to explain how much she’s learned from her boyfriend – who she’s now been dating pretty seriously for the past four years – particularly when it comes to his encyclopedic knowledge of all things country music.

“He is literally a country jukebox,” she continued of her boyfriend during the radio interview this week. “He knows every single song forever, he’s incredible like that. I just love that we’re so from different genres.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gwen also recently reflected on how her romance with Blake blossomed because of their meeting on The Voice while speaking about their loved-up relationship during an appearance on Today.

“Life is full of surprises. I just never thought in my wildest dreams that a ska girl from Anaheim and a cowboy [would get together],” she told Today anchor Hoda Kotb in a September 23 interview.

She admitted that because she didn’t know him before the show she actually went back and watched some of their past interviews together to get to know more about him.

“I am actually so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and watched old interviews with you guys,” she confessed on the NBC morning show as she and Hoda bonded over how much they both love the country star.

“I am so fascinated that he was alive back then. I didn’t know him and you did,” Gwen added.

Season 17 of The Voice, with coaches Gwen, Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, airs on NBC.