Kelly Ripa Catches Husband Mark Consuelos’ Attention In Tiny White Tank Top & Skirt

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for over 20 years, yet they appear to be more in love than ever, and the actor is proving it by gushing over his wife on social media.

This week, Mark took to his Instagram story to share a sweet video of Kelly as she was walking towards him in New York City. Ripa donned a tiny, white tank top and a gorgeous, flowing skirt as she strutted towards her man.

Mark was obviously smitten with Kelly’s style and beauty as she filmed her with a heart filter as she strolled towards him with a smile on her face.

Kelly’s ensemble flaunted her toned arms and tiny waist, as well as her chic style. Kelly accessorized the look with a pair of oversize sunglasses, multiple gold chains around her neck, and a brown purse that she wore across her body.

The talk show host had her shoulder-length, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and swept across her shoulders. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow and pink blush on her cheeks as she met up with her husband in The Big Apple.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly and Mark are often seen together when they both have time off. Mark is forced to be away as he films Riverdale for a good chunk of the year. However, Kelly is based in NYC, where she hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Ryan Seacrest.

The couple have three children together, sons Michael and Joaquin, and daughter Lola. The duo were recently forced to say goodbye to their little girl when she moved out of the nest and off to college at NYU.

People Magazine reports that Kelly and Mark had a bit of a tough time letting Lola go, with Kelly admitting in an Instagram post that she was crying over her daughter leaving home, but that Mark had been “sobbing” over the situation.

Kelly posted a photo of herself kissing her daughter goodbye as she left for school and captioned the snap, “The nest is getting roomy.”

Meanwhile, Mark shared the same snap and wrote, “2 down…1 to go,” referencing their youngest son still being a home while the oldest two were off at college.

Fans who want to see more of Kelly and Mark’s sweet relationship should follow the couple on Instagram, where they often post with and about each other.