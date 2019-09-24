Lil’ Kim Flaunts Busty Look, Says ‘Je T’Aime Sexy’ In Recent Instagram Photo

Rap legend Lil’ Kim lives up to her iconic status in one of her latest Instagram uploads and her fans can’t get enough.

The “Crush On You” hitmaker is wearing a glittery animal print style garment which is open around the lower chest area. Her breasts are on display and she is showing a little midriff. She has geotagged the photo as Milan, Italy and appears to be having a ball of a time. She has one arm raised while the other is holding onto a glass. She has on fierce pointy pink nails while sporting long, wavy dark hair. The photo looks as if it was taken candidly during the night. Her eyes aren’t looking towards the camera and her expression is very seductive.

Within a day, the post racked up over 43,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“The best rapper of all time,” one user declared.

“Living your best life queen,” another shared.

“I want whatever you sippin on Kim lol,” a third mentioned.

“All this slayinggggg Queen!!!” a fourth fan wrote.

“You are killing me kim,” a fifth follower commented.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported Lil’ Kim being photographed with “Don’t Stop The Music” hitmaker Rihanna. Fans were quick to ask the pair to collaborate together.

According to Genius, Kim has cemented herself as one of the most influential female rappers who paved the way for many that came after her.

She rose to fame when she was part of the hip-hop group Junior M.A.F.I.A. in the mid-’90s. In 1996, she released her first solo album, Hard Core, which is considered a classic and will be celebrated with a re-issue on limited edition pink vinyl later this year, per Vinyl Me Please.

Since then, she has released three more studio albums — The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth — and has kept fans waiting since 2005 for another one.

On Spotify, Kim currently has over 3.9 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act over 20 years into her career. Her most popular song at the moment on the app is “Lady Maramalade,” her collaboration with Pink, Christina Aguilera, Mya, and Missy Elliott.

Earlier this year, she announced that her new album, 9, would be released in May. However, that plan didn’t come to fruition and no new release date has been revealed.

She also starred in her own reality show this year on VH1 alongside Mya and TLC’s Chilli, Girls Cruise. Yesterday, the show had a reunion.

To keep up with what Lil’ Kim is up to, follow her Instagram account.