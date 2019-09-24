‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Introduces Fans To Brand-New Babies On Instagram

Chelsea Houska is a mom to three kids and now she has some new kittens, too! The Teen Mom 2 star has been keeping fans updated about a farm cat that showed up at her house. When she first found the cat, fans noted that it looked like it might be pregnant. It turns out the cat was expecting kittens, and on Monday night, Chelsea introduced the brand-new kittens to the world.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Chelsea shared a few videos and explained what happened.

“Ok guys, I just got home and Tuna came up to me and she’s looking thin and in her little house that we got her, like this insulated house with a bed, we see some babies. So we are gonna open it up and see what she had.”

In the video, the farm cat that Chelsea lovingly calls “Tuna” is shown. Chelsea then opens the lid on the little house that she got for the cat to reveal four baby kittens. One appears to be a multicolor like Tuna, two have dark fur, and there is one orange kitten.

Chelsea applauds the new momma cat saying, “Tuna you did such a good job! Are those your babies?”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea updated fans last week about Tuna and let them know that the cat was ready to give birth “any day.”

Chelsea Houska was introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. She then went on to share her life on Teen Mom 2. The relationship with Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, did not work out and the two went their separate ways. While Chelsea has never stopped filming for the show, Adam parted ways with Teen Mom 2 a few years ago. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Adam will return to the show on Tuesday night. However, it is unclear if he will be back for the entire season or just this particular episode. Since moving on from Adam, Chelsea met and married Cole DeBoer. Together, the two have welcomed two children, a son and a daughter.

Fans can tune in to Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday night to catch an all-new episode and to catch up with Chelsea Houska and her family. Fans can also catch up with the other cast members Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and new member Jade Cline.