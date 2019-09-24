‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Rubs Flo’s Nose In Her Engagement To Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will run into someone who made her life very difficult during the past few months. She will bump into Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and will soon show her claws when she stakes her claim on Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

Flo Still Believes She Has A Chance

The Inquisitr reported that Wyatt asked Sally to marry him. He wanted to make a life with Sally and talked about a future with children. After a little persuasion, the redhead agreed to be his wife and they sealed their engagement by making love. The two celebrated their love and are looking forward to a happy life together.

In the meantime, Flo’s mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), had urged her to fight for the man she loves. In fact, when Flo had shared that Sally and Wyatt had not made love yet, Shauna believed that Wyatt would be “hot and heavy” with Sally if it was serious. Flo had been encouraged by her mother’s optimism and she may have thought that she and Wyatt still stood a chance.

However, Flo’s world will shatter when she runs into Sally at the bar. While she may have believed that she could still get back together with Wyatt, Sally will soon dash her hopes, per Highlight Hollywood.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally heads to the Bikini Bar where she runs into Flo. pic.twitter.com/w2EIuXXXBE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 24, 2019

Sally Sets Flo Straight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally will show a bit of her feisty nature when confronted by Flo. The last time that Sally and Flo talked, Sally gave Flo a piece of her mind. She told her that she should have been ashamed of herself for helping to steal Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby. She also told Flo that her miracle was that she got out of jail and that she shouldn’t be expecting another chance with Wyatt.

Sally will stun Flo when she reveals that she and Wyatt are engaged. Flo had always hoped that she would be the future Mrs. Spencer so she will be shocked at the news. Sally may also rub this piece of information in Flo’s face because Flo did not mind flaunting the fact that she was together with Wyatt when she was still working at Forrester Creations.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will make sure that Flo knows that Wyatt has moved on. But is she really sure that Wyatt is over his high school sweetheart?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.