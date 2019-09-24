Eminem’s Daugher, Hailie Jade, Stuns In Tight T-Shirt & Jeans As She Kicks Off Fall

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, is celebrating the beginning of the fall season in her latest social media snap, and her fans are loving it.

On Monday, Hailie took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, where she was gearing up for autumn. Hailie was seen rocking a casual and comfy ensemble, which included a form-fitting, white t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and some black strappy sandals.

Hailie wore her long, light-brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Hailie accessorized the ensemble with a pair of small earrings and a black leather bag worn on her back. She staged the photo in an adorable way, holding a bunch of yellow flowers in her hand as she laid her feet on a wagon that held a tan sunhat inside. The model rested her head on her hand and her elbow on her knee as she gave a sweet smile into the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie became famous among Eminem’s fans when he began rapping about his daughter while she was a very young child. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, often referenced his little girl in his songs.

“She’s always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure. I can’t fail. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say, ‘My dad succeeded,'” the rapper said of his daughter back in 2002.

Despite her dad’s fame, Hailie grew up largely out of the spotlight and after graduating from high school went on to attend Michigan State University. In 2016, she went public on Instagram and fans began to flock to her account. She now boasts over 1.7 million followers on the social media site.

However, Hailie doesn’t use her dad’s famous last name to gain her fans. She also doesn’t post about Eminem on Instagram, although his fans come out in full force to comment on her photos every time she shares an update.

The Daily Mail reports that Hailie Jade currently lives in Detroit, where she owns a home that sits just a few miles away from her mother, Kim, and her half-siblings, Whitney and Parker. She also reveals that she’s still “very close” to her dad.