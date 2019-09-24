Gwen Stefani Shares Synchronized Swimmer Throwback Photo In Hot Pink Swimsuit

Gwen Stefani has shared an ultra-rare snap. The former No Doubt singer and reality judge is known for delivering fairly regular throwbacks from her days with the aforementioned band, but the content landing on Gwen’s social media today stretched back way farther. As to the image’s rarity, it seemed to be a double deal: while the snap showcased a very youthful Gwen in ways that aren’t often seen, the delivery method also rendered a scarcity to it. Instagram stories only remain live for 24 hours – anyone wishing to catch the image should probably subscribe to the 49-year-old’s account.

The photo showed Gwen at an age that was likely no more than ten – at a push, the blonde might have been approaching her early teens. Gwen was seen standing indoors and in front of a brick wall as she posed for the camera and smiled – with rope on the floor and a full swimswear wardrobe, it can be assumed that the setting was an indoor pool one. Gwen looked barely recognizable – then again, her trademark blonde hair and adorable smile were visible. Gwen was wearing a hot pink swimsuit with colorful panels across the front, with what appeared to be a matching piece of pink material held in her right hand.

Text appeared in the image: Gwen gave a nod to Today with Hoda & Jenna‘s Instagram handle, although she did add her own words at the bottom.

“DID YOU KNOW… Gwen Stefani was a synchronized swimmer growing up?”

Gwen has been making all kinds of headlines recently. Last night saw the star watched by millions as she joined co-star and boyfriend Blake Shelton for a new season of The Voice, although fans of the series have been talking about the singer’s appearance for weeks – promotion over on The Voice‘s social media (and Gwen’s own) has been strong, with fans mostly appearing to love the build-up buzz. The star has also extended her Las Vegas residency, per The Inquisitr.

Elsewhere, Gwen has been fronting media outlets on account of her entrepreneurial streak. Together with Target, Gwen has put together a “Harajuku Mini” collection: the kids’ clothing line takes an affordable route in terms of offering Gwen’s trademark and Japanese-inspired fashion sense.

As to today’s photo, well, social media still isn’t done with celebrity throwbacks. Whether it’s the Kardashian-Jenners sharing childhood snaps or the throwback posted by singer Mariah Carey just yesterday, it’s like the digital space wants to live in the past. Fans wishing to see more of Gwen should follow her Instagram.