Briana DeJesus Talks Split From Johnny Rodriguez, Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau’s Cheating Drama

Briana DeJesus is newly single.

Briana DeJesus is opening up about her recent split from Johnny Rodriguez and the ongoing drama surrounding Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau, who reportedly split over the summer amid claims of potential cheating.

During an interview with E! News on September 24, the Teen Mom 2 star admitted to being confused about the end of her relationship with Rodriguez. She then addressed the drama between her ex-boyfriend and his ex-fiancee, Comeau, who got engaged in June, just weeks before their alleged split.

“I still don’t really know exactly what’s going on in our relationship right now,” DeJesus explained of her current relationship with Rodriguez, adding that they are not together and that she hasn’t spoken to him.

According to DeJesus, she doesn’t know for sure how her split from Rodriguez will play out on Teen Mom 2 and finds the end of their romance to be “very confusing” and “hard to talk about.”

As for her thoughts on the drama between Marroquin, who she dated for several months in 2017 and 2018, and Comeau, the mother of his youngest son, she said their current status is “f*cked up” and noted that she’s glad it wasn’t her who moved to Delaware, had a child, and endured the messy drama the couple faced weeks ago.

“Imagine me, moved to Delaware with my two kids, and he’s in the bathroom doing something with somebody else? I probably would have lost it,” DeJesus admitted.

Marroquin and DeJesus began dating in late summer of 2017 and split in February of the following year. Then, just one month later, Marroquin rekindled his past relationship with Comeau, who he dated briefly just before his relationship with DeJesus began.

According to DeJesus, the timing of her breakup and the reported breakup of Marroquin and Comeau did seemingly take place around the same time but that is no indication of the reason behind her and Rodriguez’s split. Although she admitted that the timing is a bit strange, she told E! News that their breakup had “nothing to do with Javi.”

DeJesus went on to say that at the moment, she’s not focused on dating or spending time with any man. Instead, she’s putting her energy into her two children, daughters Nova and Stella, and her business.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, rumors have been swirling in regard to a potential reunion between Marroquin and Comeau, but at this point, nothing has been confirmed.

To see more of DeJesus, Marroquin, Comeau, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9b on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.