Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie’s Shocking Diagnosis Stuns Loved Ones

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 25 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will receive a devastating diagnosis. The youngest Logan sister is currently in the hospital and it appears as if she won’t be coming out any time soon.

The Inquisitr reported that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has been frantic ever since Katie recently collapsed at home. He was even questioning Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Armstrong) about his fiancée’s wellbeing, but the doctor could not give him any answers. Instead, the doctor told him that they were running tests and they would only be able to establish what was wrong with Katie at that point.

So, Bill did the logical thing and called Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Brooke and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will rush to the hospital. The three sisters are very close and they want to be there for Katie. Of course, Bill doesn’t have any answers but may brief them about her symptoms prior to the fall. While they may believe that her illness is related to her heart, since she has had trouble with it in the past, they will be shocked by the doctor’s diagnosis.

“Katie’s in kidney failure,” Dr. Armstrong will say. The doctor will then elaborate on the tests that they ran which will give them a clear picture of Katie’s fragile health, per Highlight Hollywood. Katie’s kidneys have both given in and she will need to stay at the hospital for renal dialysis.

The Logan sisters will pepper the doctor with questions. They want to know if anything can be done for her and how soon she can come home. However, Dr. Armstrong will share the shattering news that unless Katie receives a kidney transplant, she will die.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie’s prognosis is the last thing that everyone is prepared to hear. Katie is still very young and was planning on making a stable home for herself and Will Spencer (Finnegan George). In fact, she and Bill had just made up and were trying to start their future together.

Katie’s family will try to come to grips with the news that she may not make it unless she finds a kidney. As they scurry around, one thing becomes abundantly clear. Since Storm Logan (William deVry) was a previous match for Katie when he donated his heart, perhaps his daughter, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), will also be a match for her aunt.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.