Lisa Rinna, 56, Dances In Lace Underwear In Sizzling New Video

Lisa Rinna danced around in her lingerie in an attention-grabbing new video posted to Instagram.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is leaving little to the imagination in a new video shared to her Instagram account this week. The stunning 56-year-old reality star and actress showed off her seriously toned figure in the new video posted to her account on September 23 as she danced around in her underwear.

The gorgeous star slipped into her black lacey lingerie set as she flashed some serious skin with a pair of drawstring pants pulled down pretty low around her hips to show off more of her undergarments.

She revealed in the caption that she was so happy because the sexy underwear set was actually a gift from Rihanna herself and was taken from her hugely popular Savage x Fenty line.

Showing off her seriously sexy side, Lisa pulled some very sultry moves as she danced around in front of the camera to Rihanna’s 2010 single “S&M.” She repeatedly shimmied her hips and even gestured to come closer as she revealed her chiselled abs and toned arms.

And it’s safe to say that Lisa’s fans most definitely took notice of her latest attention-grabbing social media video, as the comments section was flooded with praise for the ageless star.

“You dance girl!! Love it, love you,” one fan told her.

Another then commented, “Go for it you look gorgeous stunning.”

“Love this so much. You always make me smile!!!” a third commented, with several fire and heart emoji.

The underwear dance video also caught the attention of some of Lisa’s famous friends.

According to Hollywood Life, the reality star’s RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley commented on the clip, “Queen RINNA! one HOT model!”

Jenny McCarthy also gushed over Lisa’s latest video, writing in the comments section, “God I love you.”

But this isn’t the first time the actress has showed off her moves while stripping down to nearly nothing.

As reported by Bravo, earlier this month, Lisa rocked her skintight shapewear in another dancing video after receiving a bodysuit from Kim Kardashian from her newly launched Skims range.

In that video, she danced around her bedroom in the shapewear that stretched down to just above her knees. She told fans in the caption while listening to a Kanye West song that she “f***ing loves” the product she received as a gift from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

But that’s not all.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the star recently shared a throwback dance clip with her Instagram followers as she re-posted a scene that previously aired on the Bravo reality show.

In it, she danced on a table to fellow RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s song “Painkillr” during a ride on a yacht whilst sporting a blue cut-out swimsuit.