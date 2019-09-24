Miley Cyrus’ Lookalike Sister, Noah, Twerks In Skimpy Crop Top With Her Girlfriends

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, seems to be taking after her older sister when it comes to dance moves. The 19-year-old showed off her twerking skills on social media this week, and it seems safe to say they would make Miley proud.

In a video posted to Noah’s Instagram story on Monday night, the young singer is seen with a group of her girlfriends as they flaunt their backsides for the camera and dance around.

Noah is spotted wearing a pair of baggy, light-gray sweatpants and a lavender-colored crop top. The outfit showcases Cyrus’ toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive abs as she gets in front of the camera and bends over to shake her booty with her girls.

Noah’s long, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and around her shoulders as she danced around.

“Girls really going off. Wow,” Noah captioned the video of the women. Her friends were all dressed in different styles. One was wearing gray sweats and an oversize hooded sweatshirt, another donned skintight jeans, heels, and a leather jacket, and the third wore a skimpy black top and tiny Daisy Dukes with black heels.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah seemingly isn’t shy about flaunting her curves on social media. In the past she’s posted photos of herself in bikinis, wearing skimpy tops, and even in her underwear.

Meanwhile, the youngest Cyrus sister has been busy making a name for herself with her music, recently releasing her new soulful and sultry single, “July.”

Last week, Noah opened up to Genius about the lyrics and meaning behind the song, revealing that it was written after she went through a painful breakup.

“I went through a bad breakup on July 4th. That was after a two-and-a-half year long relationship. ‘July’ is such a special record to me. It’s probably the most personal record that I’ve put down on paper,” Noah stated.

“There was always more bad than good,” she said of the former romance.

“Go find someone that loves you way better than I do, because I’ve done as much as I can do. Every day was walking on egg shells, just trying to get by. That’s a really hard way to live,” the singer added, explaining the lyrics of the song.

